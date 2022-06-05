Capital Research Global Investors Trims Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Capital Research Global Investors lessened its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,892,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,689 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 1.18% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $421,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 540.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 1,044,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,546,000 after buying an additional 881,359 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,128,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,045,623,000 after purchasing an additional 822,034 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 31.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,086,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,803,000 after purchasing an additional 745,072 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 98.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,200,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,320,000 after purchasing an additional 594,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,498,000 after purchasing an additional 371,428 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of ARE opened at $163.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.94 and a 1 year high of $224.95.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 164.88%.
ARE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.
In related news, Director James P. Cain sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total transaction of $82,135.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total value of $857,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,110,474.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,996 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").
