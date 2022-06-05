Capital Research Global Investors Trims Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Capital Research Global Investors lessened its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,892,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,689 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 1.18% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $421,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 540.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 1,044,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,546,000 after buying an additional 881,359 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,128,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,045,623,000 after purchasing an additional 822,034 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 31.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,086,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,803,000 after purchasing an additional 745,072 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 98.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,200,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,320,000 after purchasing an additional 594,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,498,000 after purchasing an additional 371,428 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARE opened at $163.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.94 and a 1 year high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $615.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 164.88%.

ARE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

In related news, Director James P. Cain sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total transaction of $82,135.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total value of $857,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,110,474.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,996 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

