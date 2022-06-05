Capital Research Global Investors Trims Stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Capital Research Global Investors cut its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,568,762 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.21% of GlaxoSmithKline worth $245,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 32.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GSK opened at $42.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $108.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.64. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $37.80 and a twelve month high of $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.69.

GlaxoSmithKline ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.3496 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 49.46%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,775 ($22.46) to GBX 1,800 ($22.77) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,740 ($22.01) to GBX 1,900 ($24.04) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,248.67.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

