Capital World Investors Acquires 1,035 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,420,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 5.50% of RenaissanceRe worth $409,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 25,725 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,800,000 after buying an additional 12,248 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 51,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705 shares in the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $175.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.20.

NYSE RNR opened at $152.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.40 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.16. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $134.70 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by ($1.13). RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 15.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.52%.

In related news, Director David C. Bushnell sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total value of $89,046.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,955,436.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Profile (Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.