Capital World Investors Grows Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Capital World Investors raised its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,047,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,336 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Etsy were worth $667,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $841,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 585.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 15,477 shares during the period. 2Xideas AG lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. 2Xideas AG now owns 68,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,987,000 after purchasing an additional 14,549 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 212,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,466,000 after purchasing an additional 29,848 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 391,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,737,000 after purchasing an additional 129,529 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $80.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.65. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.40 and a 1-year high of $307.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Etsy had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 73.57%. The firm had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “mkt outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.60.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 2,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total transaction of $308,029.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.54, for a total transaction of $2,429,859.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $11,969,473.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,525 shares of company stock worth $8,853,475 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

