Capital World Investors Grows Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,606,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 483,359 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 1.57% of Yum! Brands worth $639,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,220,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,588,000 after buying an additional 1,025,359 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,660,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,758,090,000 after buying an additional 399,872 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,508,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $487,183,000 after buying an additional 285,615 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 875,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,578,000 after buying an additional 217,490 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 376,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,088,000 after buying an additional 162,507 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on YUM. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.38.

NYSE:YUM opened at $118.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.12. The company has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.54 and a 52 week high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

