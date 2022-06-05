Capital World Investors Has $364.47 Million Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Capital World Investors lessened its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,682,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,286,462 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $364,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 633 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 61.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 28,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $47.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.24. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $46.15 and a 52-week high of $133.99.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $486.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.86 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 40.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.57.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

