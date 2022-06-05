Capital World Investors Has $434.15 Million Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Capital World Investors grew its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,837,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,529 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 2.42% of IDEX worth $434,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 84,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,967,000 after purchasing an additional 49,458 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 371.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 42,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,032,000 after purchasing an additional 33,438 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in IDEX by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,700,000 after acquiring an additional 7,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

NYSE:IEX opened at $195.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.68. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $179.30 and a 1 year high of $240.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.04.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.52%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IEX. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen raised IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on IDEX from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.90.

IDEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.