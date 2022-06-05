Capital World Investors Raises Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,341,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,626,751 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 1.01% of Monster Beverage worth $512,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MNST. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,638,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,952,000 after purchasing an additional 321,967 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,017,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,748,000 after purchasing an additional 207,250 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,583,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,186,000 after purchasing an additional 505,253 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,198,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,956,000 after purchasing an additional 45,402 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 13.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,204,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,644,000 after purchasing an additional 386,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

MNST opened at $88.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.82. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $71.78 and a 12-month high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total value of $3,586,595.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,459.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.85.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

