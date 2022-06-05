Capital World Investors Raises Stock Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 210.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,089,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,614,268 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 1.15% of Coupang worth $590,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Coupang by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Coupang by 646.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coupang in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CPNG opened at $12.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.51. Coupang, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 0.80.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.53. Coupang had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 48.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. Analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 50,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $1,043,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Warsh acquired 38,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.14 per share, with a total value of $504,208.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 359,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,717,706.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,192,881 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,724,993 over the last three months.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CPNG shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Coupang in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Coupang from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.14.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

