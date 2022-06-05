Capital World Investors Sells 1,014,544 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Capital World Investors reduced its position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,896,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,014,544 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 0.78% of BioNTech worth $488,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth about $1,341,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 32,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,230,000 after acquiring an additional 13,267 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,867,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in BioNTech by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after buying an additional 6,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

Get BioNTech alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded BioNTech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BioNTech from $217.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 target price on BioNTech in a research report on Monday, May 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on BioNTech from $339.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on BioNTech from $255.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $157.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.74 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.40. BioNTech SE has a 52 week low of $121.32 and a 52 week high of $464.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $15.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $6.84. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 122.24% and a net margin of 55.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 34.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.5342 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. BioNTech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.66%.

BioNTech Profile (Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.