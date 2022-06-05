Capital World Investors Trims Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Capital World Investors cut its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,627,065 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,160,465 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 0.96% of Uber Technologies worth $781,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 69,494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 721 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 825 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBER stock opened at $24.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.78 and a 200 day moving average of $34.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.27 and a 52 week high of $52.36.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($3.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.77). The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The business’s revenue was up 136.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on UBER. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.90.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at $37,982,474.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

