Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrols Restaurant Group is the largest BURGER KING franchisee in the U.S., with over 800 restaurants and has operated BURGER KING restaurants since 1976. “

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com cut Carrols Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.20.

Carrols Restaurant Group stock opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.40. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $6.36. The company has a market capitalization of $101.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.52.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 14.32% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $399.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 68.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 340,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 138,051 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 11.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 25.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 1,026 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.