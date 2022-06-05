Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,914 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW opened at $195.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $124.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.22 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.63.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

LOW has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.84.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

