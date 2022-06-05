Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 196.6% during the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 268.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $157.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.86 and a 1-year high of $183.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.73.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total transaction of $499,317.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,301 shares in the company, valued at $220,207.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total value of $306,637.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,538 shares of company stock worth $1,565,223 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

