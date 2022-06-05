Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.57 Million Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 140.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 156,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,088,000 after buying an additional 91,500 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,195,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 914,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,665,000 after buying an additional 61,377 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 93,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after buying an additional 41,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden National Bank raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 191,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,976,000 after buying an additional 37,182 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SLQD opened at $48.84 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.56 and a twelve month high of $51.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.94.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

