Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.91 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.9% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 854,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,723,000 after purchasing an additional 24,107 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 16.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,367,797,000 after buying an additional 1,859,425 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 85,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,089,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 63,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,480,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,479,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,576,000 after buying an additional 102,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $177.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $180.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.11.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 16.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 53.38%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $166.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.38.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total transaction of $757,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

