Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.75 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $77.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.33 and its 200-day moving average is $79.09. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $76.67 and a one year high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

