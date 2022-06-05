Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 524 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. iShares US Technology ETF accounts for 0.9% of Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,012,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,285,000 after buying an additional 40,984 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,548,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,850,000 after purchasing an additional 109,561 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 880,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,124,000 after purchasing an additional 116,292 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 872,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,178,000 after purchasing an additional 370,683 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 824,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,651,000 after purchasing an additional 107,551 shares during the period.

Shares of IYW opened at $88.29 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.40 and a fifty-two week high of $118.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.21.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

