Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,227 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Intel by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $43.39 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $40.31 and a 12 month high of $58.42. The company has a market capitalization of $177.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $53.00 target price on Intel in a report on Monday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.54.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

