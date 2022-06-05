Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 365 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Stringer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,231,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 903,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,270,000 after purchasing an additional 38,275 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 124,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,860,000 after purchasing an additional 6,487 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 230,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period.

Shares of MDYV stock opened at $66.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.22 and its 200-day moving average is $68.69. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $62.06 and a 52-week high of $73.22.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

