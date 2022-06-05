CastleKnight Management LP Invests $178,000 in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 82,008 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000. CastleKnight Management LP owned approximately 0.11% of Liberty TripAdvisor as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 59.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the third quarter worth $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the third quarter worth $36,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 60.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Liberty TripAdvisor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $4.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.96. The stock has a market cap of $75.66 million, a PE ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.51.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates travel guidance platform that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

