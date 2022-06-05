Cat Rock Capital Management LP Has $72.55 Million Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Cat Rock Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 114,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group makes up about 7.0% of Cat Rock Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cat Rock Capital Management LP’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $72,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 99.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, Director Robert J. Small acquired 28,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $565.00 per share, with a total value of $16,075,945.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,415,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,001,015. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.64, for a total value of $7,275,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,890,485. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.02). TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on TDG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $707.33.
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
