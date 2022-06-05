Cat Rock Capital Management LP Sells 525,125 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Cat Rock Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,266,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525,125 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband makes up 19.7% of Cat Rock Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cat Rock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $204,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 480.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director J David Wargo purchased 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.76 per share, with a total value of $33,228.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,022.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $122.19 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $107.40 and a 1-year high of $194.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 99.93% and a return on equity of 10.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LBRDK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband to $160.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.40.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

