Cat Token (CAT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,241.00

Cat Token (CAT) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 5th. Cat Token has a total market capitalization of $599,940.12 and approximately $1,241.00 worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cat Token has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. One Cat Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0919 or 0.00000309 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000275 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00016809 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.89 or 0.00211639 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001855 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00007734 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000715 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Cat Token Profile

CAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Cat Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,527,607 coins. Cat Token’s official website is gocattoken.com . Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cat Token is https://reddit.com/r/cattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Catcoin launched on December 24th, 2013 as a scrypt version of Bitcoin, with only 21 million coins to be mined at 50 coins per 10-minute blocks. We are an open community that wishes to use P2P tech to better the lives of cats and their humans. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling Cat Token

