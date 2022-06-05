Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Acquired by DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 817.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,738 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Catalent were worth $9,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,070,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,179,000 after buying an additional 1,372,841 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 10.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,632,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,801,000 after buying an additional 1,018,902 shares during the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the third quarter valued at $131,074,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the third quarter valued at $123,782,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,413,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,963,000 after buying an additional 647,484 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.88.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $110.82 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $86.34 and a one year high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.83.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

