CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $12.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $10.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised CatchMark Timber Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird raised CatchMark Timber Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut CatchMark Timber Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CatchMark Timber Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.45.

Shares of NYSE CTT opened at $11.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.29. CatchMark Timber Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.18 and a fifty-two week high of $12.57. The company has a market cap of $572.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.08.

CatchMark Timber Trust ( NYSE:CTT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a return on equity of 37.28% and a net margin of 61.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTT. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

