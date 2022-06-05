Caz Investments LP Has $103,000 Stock Position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Caz Investments LP reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating) by 97.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,305 shares during the period. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of Caz Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Caz Investments LP’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 40,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 21,842 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 40,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,871.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 49,240 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Shares of ICSH opened at $50.09 on Friday. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $50.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.11 and a 200-day moving average of $50.24.

