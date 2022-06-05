Centiva Capital LP Acquires Shares of 120,361 Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRGU)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRGU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 120,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRGU. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chain Bridge I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Chain Bridge I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chain Bridge I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chain Bridge I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $895,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chain Bridge I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000.

NASDAQ:CBRGU opened at $10.02 on Friday. Chain Bridge I has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $10.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average of $10.06.

Chain Bridge I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus on partnering with a technology company that will advance the United States national security and intelligence interests.

