Centiva Capital LP Buys Shares of 100,000 Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Evolution Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. 93.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KVSC opened at $9.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $10.09.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

