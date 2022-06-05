Centiva Capital LP Buys Shares of 23,067 The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,067 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $45.59 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $41.76 and a twelve month high of $64.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.24.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 33.66%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $59.00 to $51.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

