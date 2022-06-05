Centiva Capital LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Centiva Capital LP reduced its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,811 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 626 Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 728,022 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $301,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 467,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $193,893,000 after purchasing an additional 113,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture stock opened at $304.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a one year low of $268.17 and a one year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. Accenture’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.35.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

