Centiva Capital LP Invests $1.17 Million in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 92.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,402,000 after purchasing an additional 89,726 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.5% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,841,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $4,287,123.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $120.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.12, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.33. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.47 and a 12 month high of $167.59.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.21. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 93.20%.

ZBH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.65.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

