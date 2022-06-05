Centiva Capital LP Invests $1.28 Million in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in QuidelOrtho by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,274,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,990,000 after buying an additional 409,271 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in QuidelOrtho during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,880,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in QuidelOrtho by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 388,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,425,000 after purchasing an additional 236,229 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in QuidelOrtho by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,734,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,871,000 after purchasing an additional 201,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in QuidelOrtho by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 368,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,691,000 after purchasing an additional 164,510 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on QDEL. TheStreet downgraded QuidelOrtho from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded QuidelOrtho from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

Shares of QDEL opened at $89.94 on Friday. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 52 week low of $88.05 and a 52 week high of $180.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.02.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $11.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by $2.36. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.05 million. QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 56.46% and a net margin of 43.26%. The company’s revenue was up 167.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 16.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other QuidelOrtho news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $173,224.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides various in vitro diagnostics products worldwide. The company's product portfolio covers a range of point-of-care tests for infectious diseases, critical cardiac health and autoimmune biomarkers, and clinical and at-home products to detect COVID-19. It provides visually-read lateral flow products in infectious disease and reproductive health; direct fluorescent antibodies in infectious disease and virology; micro-titer production with a focus on bone and complement pathway markets; fluorescent immunoassay products; molecular diagnostic products comprising Savanna, an integrated molecular diagnostic system; immunodiagnostics, clinical chemistry, and integrated testing systems to serve diagnostic labs of all sizes; immunodiagnostic donor screening systems and services that drive blood safety; pre-transfusion testing that automates blood bank workload with software to standardize operations, simplify tasks, and improve productivity; and Ortho Care services and informatics products.

