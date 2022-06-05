Centiva Capital LP Invests $1 Million in BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOSU)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOSU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIOSU. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioPlus Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $10,000,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of BioPlus Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioPlus Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $621,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BioPlus Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $1,848,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioPlus Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $163,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOSU opened at $9.97 on Friday. BioPlus Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $10.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99.

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

