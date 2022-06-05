Centiva Capital LP Makes New Investment in Lionheart III Corp (NASDAQ:LIONU)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Lionheart III Corp (NASDAQ:LIONU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lionheart III during the 4th quarter worth $2,013,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lionheart III in the 4th quarter valued at about $503,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Lionheart III in the 4th quarter valued at about $780,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lionheart III in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,525,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Lionheart III in the 4th quarter valued at about $556,000.

Shares of LIONU opened at $10.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02. Lionheart III Corp has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $10.54.

Lionheart III Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

