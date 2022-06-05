Centiva Capital LP Reduces Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Centiva Capital LP decreased its position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,274 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 50,062 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 284.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,685,239 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,048,000 after buying an additional 1,246,362 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 366,495 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 8,545 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,093,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $108,642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209,030 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 216,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,377,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RRC. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $24.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Range Resources from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Range Resources to $45.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $24.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $34.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.68. Range Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $37.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $986.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas exploration company to buy up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,194.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 55,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,796,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 446,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,581,960.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,500 shares of company stock worth $5,669,875 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

