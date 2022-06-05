Centiva Capital LP Sells 530 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Centiva Capital LP decreased its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,901 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,356,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,946,000 after acquiring an additional 779,607 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $195,153,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 154.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,145,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,242,000 after acquiring an additional 695,661 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $150,141,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Veeva Systems by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 684,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,922,000 after acquiring an additional 365,979 shares during the period.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $187.97 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.04 and a twelve month high of $343.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.40. The company has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.88 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $4,142,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,555.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $2,354,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VEEV. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $237.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.28.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

