Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 19,905 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 181,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,905 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $7,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. raised its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,692,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 164,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after acquiring an additional 32,015 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNOV stock opened at $35.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.34 and its 200 day moving average is $37.25. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $39.17.

