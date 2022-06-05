Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,293 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.72% of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF worth $7,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 30,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXTG opened at $70.70 on Friday. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.38 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%.

