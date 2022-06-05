Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,659 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Micron Technology were worth $7,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,916,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $8,320,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 296,592 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,628,000 after acquiring an additional 82,335 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $21,883,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.92.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MU stock opened at $69.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.17. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $98.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.10.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

