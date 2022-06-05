Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 652 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,948 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Honeywell International by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,961,000 after buying an additional 613,394 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Honeywell International by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.93.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HON opened at $194.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.77. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.42 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The company has a market capitalization of $132.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.06%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

