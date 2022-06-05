Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Southern were worth $8,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.29.

NYSE SO opened at $75.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.12 and a 52 week high of $77.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.38.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.93%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $990,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total transaction of $2,044,615.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,933.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 307,831 shares of company stock valued at $22,318,839. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Southern (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

