Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 100 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $230.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $234.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.12. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $182.66 and a 12-month high of $254.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $63.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GD. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.11.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

