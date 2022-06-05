CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 3,161 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,010,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,762,000 after buying an additional 116,209 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,358,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,155,000 after buying an additional 378,526 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,831,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,418,000 after buying an additional 78,343 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,630,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,241,000 after buying an additional 207,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,042,000 after buying an additional 44,876 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $119.62 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $118.78 and a 52-week high of $132.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.101 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

