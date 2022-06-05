CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,334 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $720,994,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,911,455,000 after buying an additional 1,033,751 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,754,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $470,458,000 after buying an additional 876,075 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 30.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $860,964,000 after buying an additional 830,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $199,050,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD opened at $248.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $183.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $247.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.02.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.29%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.74.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

