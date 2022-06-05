CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 673.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 81,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,855,000 after purchasing an additional 70,779 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 22,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 123,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $135.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $115.63 and a twelve month high of $142.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.59.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.42%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

