CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the third quarter valued at $38,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in Cintas by 466.7% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cintas from $389.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $517.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Cintas in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.20.

Cintas stock opened at $396.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $400.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $403.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.48. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $345.33 and a 12 month high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.22. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total transaction of $5,290,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,245,602.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.