CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $7.92 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 134.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 104,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,778 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $7,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $73.13 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.98.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.