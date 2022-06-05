CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 3.2% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $23,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,020,000. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 46,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,515,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 198.1% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 23,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 15,627 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG opened at $243.23 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $222.14 and a 12-month high of $328.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.96.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

