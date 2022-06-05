CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 24,282 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,282 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $98,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 188.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 72.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of IYE stock opened at $47.33 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $24.49 and a 52-week high of $47.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.49 and its 200 day moving average is $37.25.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.